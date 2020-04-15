Pierwsza taka okładka w historii “Vogue Italia”! To przejdzie do historii

W piątek, 10 kwietnia, do sprzedaży trafił nowy numer włoskiego “Vogue’a”. Tym razem na okładce nie ujrzeliśmy pięknych modelek. Strona tytułowa “Vogue Italia” jest pusta.
Kwietniowy numer “Vogue Italia” z pewnością przejdzie do historii. Twórcy magazynu postanowili zrobić pustą okładkę. Widzimy na niej jedynie logo magazynu i numer wydania.
W swojej długiej, ponad 100-letniej historii, “Vogue” przeżył wojny, kryzysy i akty terroryzmu. Jego najszlachetniejszą cechą było nieodwracanie wzroku. Niecałe dwa tygodnie temu mieliśmy drukować nowy numer, który przygotowywaliśmy od pewnego czasu i który dotyczył “L’Uomo Vogue” w bliźniaczym projekcie. Ale mówić o czymś innym wtedy, gdy ludzie umierają, lekarze i pielęgniarki ryzykują życie, a świat się na zawsze zmienia – to nie jest DNA “Vogue Italia”. W związku z tym odłożyliśmy nasz projekt na półkę i zaczęliśmy pracę od zera – czytamy w oświadczeniu redaktora naczelnego, Emanuela Farneti.
Decyzja o wydrukowaniu całkowicie białej okładki, po raz pierwszy w naszej historii, nie jest spowodowana brakiem zdjęć – wprost przeciwnie. Wybraliśmy biel, ponieważ ten kolor ma wiele znaczeń. Biel to przede wszystkim szacunek. Biel to odrodzenie, światło w mroku, suma wszystkich kolorów. – dodał.
Przypomnijmy, że Włochy są jednym z krajów najmocniej dotkniętych pandemią koronawirusa. Dotychczas zaraziło się tam już ponad 162 tys. osób, a ponad 21 tys. zmarło.
