Zobacz i dowiedz się dlaczego Lemieszewski wygrał “Big Brothera 2” [VIDEO]

Little Tribute from my fans after BB show – " Kamil Lemie Show " ( After all ). 💥 huge thanks my lovely guys and I'm so shocked that so many of you watched it and our Live Acting improvisation was your part of life too – It's like " FRIENDS " but less #comedy more #drama . I know that people are cruel and life is amazing – So never forget that you have to be good for yourself and for others too ! Share the LOVE ! 💕🦄🐺💕 #love #peace #happiness #klemie #lemiesir #lemieszewski #watahakamila #muremzakamilem @sir_lemie @kamillemie_official