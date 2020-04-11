Pamiętacie serial “Doktor Quinn”. Nie uwierzycie, jak teraz wygląda dr Michaela [FOTO]

To był jeden z największych hitów lat 90. w polskiej telewizji. Doktor Quinn, amerykański serial w stylu westernu oglądały miliony Polaków. Od czasu zakończenia produkcji minęło już 22 lata. Jak teraz wygląda główna gwiazda, czyli tytułowa dr Michaela Quinn.
Jane Seymour, to właśnie ona odgrywała tę postać to już 69-letnia aktorka. Swoje największe sukcesy odnosiła właśnie w latach 90.. Można wręcz powiedzieć, że przygoda z serialem była dla niej najważniejszą chwilą w zawodowym życiu. To wtedy w Jane Seymour kochali się ludzie na całym świecie.
Późniejsze lata to już wyłącznie pojedyncze występy przed kamerami. W 2005 roku wystąpiła m.in. w filmie Polowanie na Druhny. Ostatnią produkcją w której się pojawiła były Gry małżeńskie, które trafiły do kin w 2011 roku.
Po latach Jane Seymour nie traci jednak swojego blasku i powalającego uśmiechu. Widać to chociażby na zdjęciach i filmach udostępnianych na instagramowym profilu.
It can be easy to fall into a negative headspace during this difficult time. Today I’m reaching out to all of you and asking for your help in spreading positivity and hope. This is the #OpenHeartedChallenge! 💕 The goal is for each of us to highlight and share simple stories of what you or someone you know is uniquely doing or can commit to doing to help others right now. You’ll share your story by filming and uploading a short Instagram video, use #OpenHeartedChallenge in your post, and then challenge others to do the same. My mother, Mieke, always said, "In times of great challenge, accept what is happening, and look to see what you can do to help others." Let’s help combat the anxiety that everyone across the world is feeling right now in this pandemic and open our hearts! Today I’m challenging all of you as well as my daughter @kjflynn7! Will you accept? 😊
DAY 19 – Painting has been one of the best ways for me to get lost in creativity and take some time to process. I’m so glad you’re all enjoying painting with me! ☺️ These are the abstract lilies I recently painted, I’m going to share some of your drawings in stories today as well! Thank you for sharing them with me at #janeseymourfanart, I love seeing your art. 💕 Please continue to create and share!