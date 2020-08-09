Golas goni dzika, który ukradł mu komputer. Niemiec hitem Internetu [VIDEO]

Goły Niemiec rzucił się w pogoń za dzikiem, który ukradł mu torbę z laptopem. Mężczyzna stał się gwiazdą Internetu.
Była walka o ogień, przyszła pora na walkę o komputer. Przekonał się o tym pewien Niemiec, który wybrał się na plażę dla nudystów.
Mężczyzna upatrzył sobie miejsce nad jeziorem Teufesee. To jedno z najpopularniejszych miejsc na weekendowe wypady z Berlina.
Miejsce te upatrzyła sobie również locha z małymi. Dziki w ogóle nie boją się już turystów, a wręcz lubią nachodzić plaże w poszukiwaniu jedzenia.
Is this the new world? So many newspapers, radio and TV shows worldwide wrote about my story in Facebook and Instagram about the wild boars in Berlin. So, today I went to this lake again. And can you imagine? The same mother wild boar with her babies was there again. Totally peaceful in the middle of the crowd. As you see in my video no one really cared much because they all felt comfortable with each other.
Pech chciał, że tym razem dziki upatrzyły sobie torbę z laptopem mężczyzny. Widząc dzika oddalającego się z jego torbą Niemiec rzucił się w pościg.
W trakcie gonitwy za dzikiem golas wbiegł na plażę zwyczajną, gdzie obowiązują ubrania. Gonitwa wywołała spory ubaw plażowiczów.
Zdarzenie udokumentowała wypoczywająca na plaży trenerka osobowości Adele Landauer. W rozmowie z agencją DPA wyjawiła, że mężczyzna nie mógł przestać się śmiać, gdy zobaczył swój film akcji i zgodził się na publikację.
– Każdy z nas podziwiał go za determinację, a gdy skończył pogoń i wrócił z żółtą torbą w dłoni, zebrał oklaski oraz gratulacje za niewątpliwy sukces – powiedziała Landauer.
Yesterday at the lake in Berlin I saw a real hero. A female wild boar with two babies came out of the forest in order to search for food. In Berlin we are free people – we love to bathe in the sun and lake like we are born. So, there were many people laying on their towels completely naked. Many of us were scared but the wild boars seemed to be peaceful. After they ate a pizza from a backpack of a man who was taking a swim in the lake they were looking for a dessert. They found this yellow bag and decided to take it away. But the man who owned it realized it was the bag with his laptop. So, he was very focused and run behind the boars in order to get it back. Everyone of us adored him how focused he stayed and when he came back with his yellow bag in the hand we all clapped and congratulated him for his success.
– Tak właśnie jest, gdy koncentrujesz się na swoim celu i nie dasz się rozproszyć – dodała.
Źródło: Deutsche Welle