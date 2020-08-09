Golas goni dzika, który ukradł mu komputer. Niemiec hitem Internetu [VIDEO]

View this post on Instagram

Is this the new world? So many newspapers, radio and TV shows worldwide wrote about my story in Facebook and Instagram about the wild boars in Berlin. So, today I went to this lake again. And can you imagine? The same mother wild boar with her babies was there again. Totally peaceful in the middle of the crowd. As you see in my video no one really cared much because they all felt comfortable with each other. I have a dream one day we all will live peacefully together. All the different nations, cultures, religions with all their different viewpoints of life. Maybe this scene shows how it could happen. Human beings and wildlife are pretty big contradictions. But as we see we can make it together. What do you think about it? Give me a ✨ if you have the same dream: All beings on planet earth could live peacefully together. Adele . . . . #boar #successstory #coaching #onlinecourse #digitalcoaching #workshop #values #leadership #lifecoachingtips #lifecoachingtips #erfolgreichwerden #ausstrahlung #charisma #bewusstsein #kommunikation #veränderung #gespräch #dialog #werte #selbstverwirklichung #powerfulthoughts #führung #radiance #leadership #selfleadership #inspiration #präsentationstraining #publicspeaking #wildschwein #peacefullife #onlinecourses