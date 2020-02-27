To nie jest fotomontaż! Zobacz, jak wygląda 70-latka, która od 28 lat nie je cukru [FOTO]

70-letnia Australijka szokuje swoim wyglądem! Carolyn Hartz przypomina raczej 30-latkę! Nic więc dziwnego, że interesują się nią media. Zobaczcie, jak wygląda!
Carolyn Hartz od 28 lat nie je cukru, aktywnie uprawia sport i zdrowo się odżywia.
– Początki nie były łatwe, bo byłam uzależniona od cukru, ale wierzę, że jego wyeliminowanie z diety jest najważniejszym czynnikiem, dzięki któremu udało mi się zachować zdrowie i kondycję – zdradza kobieta.
Mimo to, że Carolyn przyznaje, że po czterdziestce jest trudniej zachować zgrabną sylwetkę, twierdzi, że to jest możliwe, przecież ona jest na to dowodem!
-Kobietom po 50-tce wydaje się niemożliwe utrzymanie figury. Rozmawiam nawet z 40-latkami, które myślą, że nie są w stanie pozbyć się po ciążowych brzuszków – mówi 70-latka.
Hartz zamieniła cukier ksylitolem. Kobieta nawet wydała książkę z z przepisami na desery słodzone ksylitolem.
– Ważnym elementem mojej diety są świeże warzywa i owoce, nabiał i białko. Każdy posiłek zawiera białko, które pomaga i odczuć sytość i wyrównuje poziom cukru we krwi – zdradziła podczas rozmowy z “Daily Mail”.
Wait, how old?! 🤔 . To keep herself fit and fabulous, Carolyn’s approach to health and well-being is holistic, consistent but always with a dash of cheek and the sparkle of occasional treats 😜😍 . 💙 A clean diet, focusing on natural, sugar free and gluten free foods, nutritious proteins, a variety and abundance of fresh vegetables; plenty of water and herbal teas 🥦🥑🥬🍓🥒🍒 . 💙 An active lifestyle incorporating daily exercise in the form of yoga, Pilates, running or walking the pooch, and plenty of quality sleep and fresh Western Australian air 🏃🏼♀️🎾🤸🏼♀️🛌 . 💙 A challenged and balanced mind through regular meditation practice, running her busy business, family life, travel, socialising, reading, learning, teaching, and loving 🧘🏻♀️📖🛀🏻🎓❤️ . What do you focus on? 🤔 . Can you guess Carolyn’s age in this pic? 🙌🏻😍
