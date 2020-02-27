To nie jest fotomontaż! Zobacz, jak wygląda 70-latka, która od 28 lat nie je cukru [FOTO]

Carolyn Hartz
70-letnia Australijka szokuje swoim wyglądem! Carolyn Hartz przypomina raczej 30-latkę! Nic więc dziwnego, że interesują się nią media. Zobaczcie, jak wygląda!

Carolyn Hartz od 28 lat nie je cukru, aktywnie uprawia sport i zdrowo się odżywia.

– Początki nie były łatwe, bo byłam uzależniona od cukru, ale wierzę, że jego wyeliminowanie z diety jest najważniejszym czynnikiem, dzięki któremu udało mi się zachować zdrowie i kondycję – zdradza kobieta.

Mimo to, że Carolyn przyznaje, że po czterdziestce jest trudniej zachować zgrabną sylwetkę, twierdzi, że to jest możliwe, przecież ona jest na to dowodem!

-Kobietom po 50-tce wydaje się niemożliwe utrzymanie figury. Rozmawiam nawet z 40-latkami, które myślą, że nie są w stanie pozbyć się po ciążowych brzuszków – mówi 70-latka.

Hartz zamieniła cukier ksylitolem. Kobieta nawet wydała książkę z z przepisami na desery słodzone ksylitolem.

– Ważnym elementem mojej diety są świeże warzywa i owoce, nabiał i białko. Każdy posiłek zawiera białko, które pomaga i odczuć sytość i wyrównuje poziom cukru we krwi – zdradziła podczas rozmowy z “Daily Mail”.

