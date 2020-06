Nie uwierzycie! Tak teraz wygląda Conchita Wurst! Totalna zmiana dziwaka z Eurowizji

View this post on Instagram

tune in for @eurovision live from tel aviv where I'll be allowed to open the interval act we prepared with @manszelmerlow, @foureira, @v_serduchka and gali atari! 🖤 thank you to everyone involved in this production! #DareToDream hat by @ruslanbaginskiy_hats jumpsuit by @zuzanakubickova ​​custom made plateau heels by @berndserafinthaler styled by @jpheg pic @andrekarsai support @reginareisinger, @edomjusik & @djanesch_